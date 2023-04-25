On this date in Penguins history: Sid silences Philadelphia crowd in series-clinching comeback

Fourteen years ago today, Max Talbot’s infamous ‘shhhh’ moment became a viral sensation, and Sidney Crosby and the Penguins silenced a raucous Wachovia Center in Philadelphia en route to a berth in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

It was a rowdy Saturday afternoon in the City of Brotherly Love as the Penguins came out flat in Game 6 in the first round of the 2009 playoffs.

The Flyers were in cruise control, up 3-0, and it seemed like things were going to be heading back to Pittsburgh for a Game 7.

But then Max Talbot happened.

And then lightning struck — multiple times.

Evgeni Malkin, Mark Eaton, and Sidney Crosby tied the score at 3-3.

Sergei Gonchar put the Pens ahead. And then, of course, it was Sidney Crosby with the death blow.

The Flyers would force the Penguins to dig deep to claw their way through the series and into the second round, where an ever bigger test would wait with Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.