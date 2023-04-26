 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Penscast Mailbag: April 25, 2023

Your mailbag questions are answered in this week’s edition of the Penscast Mailbag!

By Garrett Behanna
Pittsburgh Penguins v New Jersey Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Should goaltender Juuse Saros become the next goalie of the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Should Jake Guentzel be included in such a deal?

What exactly did Brian Burke do as President of Hockey Operations?

Could a pending unrestricted free agent like forward J. T. Compher be a good fit for the Penguins’ bottom six in 2023-24?

All these questions and more create this week’s 13-question Penscast mailbag.

***

