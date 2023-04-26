Pens Points: Penguins aiding the community

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday announced the launch of the ‘Penguins Pledge’ in partnership with PPG, U. S. Steel, and Evoqua Water Technologies. This pledge aids the organization’s commitment to improving all efforts of social, economic, and environmental sustainability. [Penguins]

The Trib’s Seth Rorabaugh has returned with his yearly tradition of analyzing every player in the Penguins’ organization, categorizing them from A to Z. Most recently, he took a look at Raivis Ansons, who endured some growing pains during his first taste of AHL hockey. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Some hot news for the Calgary Flames, and their fanbase dropped Tuesday night. The City of Calgary reached agreements with Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, which owns the Flames, the Province of Alberta, and the Calgary Stampede, to proceed with the building of a new, state-of-the-art arena complex and entertainment hub. [NHL]

There are a few big-name players and trade deadline acquisitions that have not produced the desired results for their teams as the games have become even more important by the day. [AP]

Did you miss any of Tuesday night’s playoff action? Get the latest scores right here. [NHL]