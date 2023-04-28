Pens Points: Will Rust return to form?

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

Bryan Rust’s 2022-23 season was bang average, and according to Rust himself, he underperformed. While he was so-so last season, will the veteran forward have a bounce-back campaign in 2023-24? [PensBurgh]

Defensive prospect Isaac Belliveau will begin his professional hockey journey next season. And as of now, he remains an intriguing, long-term project for the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Trib Live]

So far, we have heard the names of Eric Tulsky, Sam Ventura, Kyle Dubas, and others potentially linked to the Penguins’ GM role. But how about some more unconventional names to throw into this ring? [PensBurgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Penguins aren’t the only club in need of a new general manager. The cross-state rival Flyers and the Calgary Flames both need new executive leadership. Here’s a pool of potential candidates for each club. [The Hockey News]

Connor McDavid has already had a generation-defining 2022-23 season. Now, when the games mean the most, the Oilers need their franchise centerman to deliver his greatness once again. [Sportsnet]

The NHL on Thursday announced the launch of NHL Blast on Roblox. [NHL]

The Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday made history by scratching Pittsburgh’s favorite son, Phil Kessel. The last time Kessel did not dress for a playoff game was April 15, 2008. [Yahoo]

Speaking of Sin City, the Vegas club became the first team this postseason to win their series, defeating the Winnipeg Jets in five games on Thursday. [NHL]