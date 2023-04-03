Pens Points: The Final Stretch

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins hosted the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back set. Pittsburgh got out to a comfortable 3-0 lead and was able to deal with their cross-state rivals, winning 4-2 in Kris Letang’s 1,000th career game. [Recap]

The Penguins’ first-round draftee in 2022, Owen Pickering, had his junior season come to an end on March 25 when the Swift Current Broncos lost to the Medicine Hat Tigers in their regular-season finale. Now, the young defenseman has turned his attention to the AHL Penguins and his first steps as a professional player. [Trib Live]

Kris Letang’s 1,000th NHL game let the always-great Michelle Crechiolo give a career retrospective of No. 58. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Mitch Marner missed his first game of the season on Sunday, with the Maple Leafs seeing the bigger picture as the playoffs await. [TSN]

“We cannot push everyone to be an activist; we need to be very careful,” says P.K. Subban. [Yahoo]

“It is special,” Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand said about his team becoming the fourth franchise in NHL history to reach the 60-win milestone. [ESPN]

Leon Draisaitl’s hat trick aided the Edmonton Oilers during their quest to shut out the Anaheim Ducks 6-0 on Saturday night, clinching Edmonton’s fourth straight playoff berth in the process. [ESPN]