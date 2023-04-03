WATCH: Alex Letang introduces Penguins lineup ahead of Kris Letang’s 1000th career game

If you’re looking for some wholesome content related to the Penguins and Kris Letang, you’ve come to the right place.

On Sunday evening at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Kris Letang played in his 1000th career game. In doing so, he joins fellow teammates Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in reaching that career milestone.

As they did for the other two players, the Penguins rolled out the red carpet for Letang to celebrate the milestone moment, and Letang’s son even got in on the action helping make it a special night for his dad.

If Alex Letang doesn't want to be a hockey player when he grows up, he might have a knack for broadcasting! pic.twitter.com/mpYQQlKt7g — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 2, 2023

Young Alex Letang, a spitting image of his father, introduced the lineup over the house speakers at PPG Paints Arena.

He first introduced Casey DeSmith and Brian Dumoulin before it was turn to announce his dad.

“And playing in his 1000th NHL game, our dad, #58 Kris Letang.

Alex then finished off announcing the rest of the lineup with Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust, and Sidney Crosby.

Way to go with the lineup announcements, Alex!