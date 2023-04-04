Pens Points: Devil in the Details

It’s coming down the wire for the Pittsburgh Penguins and their hopes of once again making the Stanley Cup playoffs. Tonight they head to Newark for a showdown with the already clinched New Jersey Devils who still have an outside shot at winning the Metropolitan division. Tonight’s game will be running concurrently with the Florida Panthers game so keep one eye on the Penguins and other on the scoreboard from that contest.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Pens Points...

Just five games left for the Penguins in the 2022-23 season and three are this week. Every point matters as the team chases a playoff spot but it won’t be an easy task with the playoff bound Devils and Minnesota Wild highlighting the schedule. [Pensburgh]

It’s been a long road to 1,000 games played for Kris Letang with many stories of triumph and adversity along the way. [Trib Live]

Everyone will be focusing on the standings between now and the end of the season and rightly so, but that’s not all there is to keep an eye on. These final five games still have a few surprises to uncover along with the playoff fight. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

With no apparent need for his services at the moment, forward Alex Nylander was reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday. Much like the big club, the Baby Pens are also fighting for their playoff lives late in the season. [Penguins]

There is one more milestone for the Penguins to celebrate this season, and it comes from the captain. Two points on Sunday put Sidney Crosby at 1,497 points, just three shy of 1,500 for his career and just 223 behind Mario Lemieux. [The Hockey News]

Aside from a deep playoff run, which looks unlikely even if they do make the playoffs, it figures to be an offseason of change for the Penguins. [The Hockey News]

News and notes from around the NHL...

When the playoffs begin, the Boston Bruins will enter as the heavy favorite to win the whole thing. Hard to argue after the season they’ve had, but that doesn’t mean it will be an easy journey with a gauntlet of good teams waiting to take them down. [ESPN]

Playoff hockey is its own experience as Penguins fans can attest to. Whether it’s your first time or you’ve been doing it for years, the playoffs bring out another side in fans and push nerves to limit as we hang onto each moment. [All About the Jersey]