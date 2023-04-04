Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ New Jersey Devils 4/4/2023 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (38-29-10, 86 points, 5th place Metropolitan Division) @ New Jersey Devils (48-21-8, 104 points, 2nd place Metropolitan Division)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

How to Watch: AT&T Sportsnet in Pittsburgh, MSG Networks for the Devils, Sportsnet in Canada, ESPN+

Opponent Track: The Devils have been threatening to snatch the top spot in the Metro from the Hurricanes, as a late-season slump for Carolina coincided with the continuation of career campaigns from defenseman Dougie Hamilton (he has 71 points in 77 games) and captain Nico Hischier (he averaged a point per game in March, and is now at 73 points in 76.) But what might be New Jersey’s biggest problem was exposed on Sunday, when backup Mackenzie Blackwood—who has struggled all season with consistency—was pulled during a 6-1 blowout loss in Winnipeg.

Pens Path Ahead: With just four games remaining, the Penguins alternate between playing at home (they face the Wild on Thursday and the Blackhawks next Tuesday) and away (they’re heading to Detroit on Saturday before ending the season in St. Louis next Thursday) for the rest of the campaign.

Season Series: The Penguins have yet to win a game in this season series. A Nico Hischier shorty with under a minute left in the second period was the game-deciding tally in Pittsburgh on December 30. The game in New Jersey on January 22 was tied for over 50 minutes until Marcus Pettersson scored in overtime— but he was the fourth man on the ice, so the goal was called back and Dougie Hamilton ended it on the ensuing Devils power play, 2-1. And the most recent matchup on February 18 featured yet another short-handed tally from Hischier as the Devils downed the Pens, 5-2, at PPG Paints.

Hidden stat: Like the Bruins, the Devils can sink their teeth into a third-period lead and hold fast. New Jersey is 31-1-2 (12-0-1 at home) when leading after the second frame.

Getting to know the Devils

SBN partner blog: All About the Jersey

Potential Game Lines

Forwards

Tomas Tatar - Nico Hischier - Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat - Jack Hughes - Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier - Erik Haula - Jesper Boqvist

Miles Wood - Michael Mcleod - Yegor Sharangovich

Defense

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Ryan Graves - John Marino

Kevin Bahl - Damon Severson

Goalies: Vitek Vanecek (Mackenzie Blackwood)

Scratches: Curtis Lazar (injury), Nathan Bastian (injury), Brendan Smith

IR: Jonathan Bernier (hip, out for the season)

Nathan Bastian, who is one of New Jersey’s most physical presences when laying hits or planting himself in front of the net, has missed three weeks due to a shoulder issue that has been nagging him since November, according to Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com.

The Devils have been shuffling trade-deadline pickup Timo Meier throughout the lineup and have not yet settled on their optimal forward combination. On Sunday, head coach Lindy Ruff had swapped the former Shark out from playing on Hischier’s side on the top line to slide Meier in on the third line. We’ll see if the Devils stick with these combinations after the blowout loss.

Stats

via hockeydb

And now for the Pens...

Saturday Game Lines

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Jason Zucker - Evgeni Malkin - Rickard Rakell

Danton Heinen - Ryan Poehling - Mikael Granlund

Drew O’Connor - Jeff Carter - Josh Archibald

Defense

Brian Dumoulin / Kris Letang

P.O. Joseph / Jeff Petry

Mark Friedman / Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies: Tristan Jarry, Casey DeSmith

Scratches: Jan Rutta (injured)

IR: Dmitry Kulikov (week-to-week, lower-body injury), Nick Bonino (week-to-week, lacerated kidney), Marcus Pettersson (lower body)