The Penscast Mailbag: April 4, 2023

Robbie and Garrett return this week to answer your questions in this week’s edition of the Penscast Mailbag!

This week, longtime mailbag contributor Brian brings us seven great questions. We’re talking about the Mt. Rushmore of Pittsburgh Penguins, the most underrated Pittsburgh athlete, a possible NHL Draft lottery pick, and more!

***

Be sure to follow the Skating Penguin Network on Twitter, @PenguinsFFSN, to stay up-to-date with our latest podcast episodes, new content, and more.

Follow Fans First Sports Network on Twitter, @FansFirstSN.