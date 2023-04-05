Pens Points: Devilish Domination

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins battled their divisional rivals, the New Jersey Devils, on Tuesday night. Needing every possible point in this home stretch to clinch a playoff berth, Pittsburgh came into this game as flat as a three-day-old can of pop. Down 4-0 after two periods, the flightless birds struggled to gain traction, losing to the Devils 5-1. [Recap]

One of the Penguins' top goaltending prospects, Joel Blomqvist, signed an amateur tryout contract Tuesday with the AHL Penguins for the remainder of the season. [Trib Live]

It’s something I’ve said countless times in Pens Points posts and podcasts over the years: never take greatness for granted because the dark times can get pitch black. It’s a reminder that needs sharing even today. [KDKA]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov, a Magnitogorsk, Russia native, did not wear a Pride decal on his mask during warmups before Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Sportsnet]

The father of 2023 NHL Draft prospect Matvei Michkov has died at 51, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation confirmed on Tuesday. [Yahoo]

