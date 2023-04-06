Pens Points: Backs Against the Wall

No longer in control of their own playoff destiny, the Pittsburgh Penguins return home with another tall task awaiting them in the Minnesota Wild. Trailing both the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders by a point in the standings with four games left, it’s now or never for the Penguins if they wish to keep their NHL leading playoff streak alive.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Pens Points...

There is no room for error left for the Penguins with just four games remaining in the 2022-23 season. It’s a situation of their own making, but one they can still crawl out with a few wins and a little help along the way. [Pensburgh]

Making the playoffs has been a mere formality for the Penguins for nearly two decades. That is now suddenly up in the air and this squad could very well carry the title as the worst Penguins team of the Crosby/Malkin era. [The Hockey News]

Panned from almost the minute it was announced, the Penguins acquisition of Mikael Granlund has been a disaster. Since his arrival, he’s provided almost nothing in terms of effective play and his contract is an albatross. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Granlund is far from the only bad trade Hextall has made in Pittsburgh, but one trade mnay thought was good has turned sour. Brining in Jeff Petry was seen as a good move at the time, but Petry has struggled mightily this season. [Pensburgh]

An old friend could be the one to drive the final nail into the coffin of the Penguins playoff streak tonight. It was announced on Wednesday that former Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will get the start against his former club. [The Hockey News]

Is there an answer to the goalie situation on the way? Too early to say for sure, but the Penguins announced on Wednesday they reach an agreement with goaltender Joel Blomqvist on a three-year entry level deal. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

No longer having to worry about other teams holding games in hand over them, the Islanders find themselves controlling their own playoff destiny. Although they control the reigns, there is still plenty left to do in the final week. [Lighthouse Hockey]

With a week left in the season, the Carolina Hurricanes have opened up a bit a breathing room atop the Metro division, leading the New Jersey Devils by three points and holding a game in hand over the Devils. [Canes Country]