Penguin notes: Friedman fined, Nylander recalled, Rutta possibly ready

After being privately warned for an embellishment incident earlier in the season, Mark Friedman got a public fine from the NHL for his second infraction.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman had already been warned... now he's been fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment. https://t.co/VmDsrv1745 — Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) April 6, 2023

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman has been fined $2000 for diving/embellishment. Friedman was issued a warning after an incident against the Detroit Red Wings on December 28, when he drew an intereference penalty against David Perron. His second violation came on April 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Friedman hit the Flyers’ Konecny into the boards. The Philadelphia forward retaliated with a slash to the shin. The Pens defender embellished the penalty, diving to the ice to draw a minor penalty call. Friedman was not penalized for diving/embellishment in either case.

The play against the Flyers is almost comical, Konecny barely taps Friedman, who reacts as if he’s been smashed by a slegehammer and falls to the ice in an unnecessary manner. Friedman is the second player in the league to get the fine this season, following in the foot steps of Dallas forward Mason Marchment.

—

Also comical (in a funny but not ha-ha funny way) is that Alex Nylander is back and as of this morning, the Penguins do not have 12 healthy forwards.

The Penguins have recalled forward Alex Nylander from the @WBSPenguins on an emergency basis. https://t.co/4ZIhUgKtek — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 6, 2023

Nylander was a healthy scratch for a while and only days ago re-assigned to the AHL, but now is back. Then again, recently FIlip Hallander was an emergency recall, and the “emergency” was resolved without needing him to play in the game, so we will see how it goes for Nylander.

The Penguins had a morning skate today but the only forwards out there were Drew O’Connor and Danton Heinen. There is no indication as of yet which forward might be out to night to make way for Nylander.

—

One player that probably will be seen tonight is defenseman Jan Rutta, who is looking to get back into the lineup for his first game since March 16th.

Mike Sullivan said that Jan Rutta will be a game-time decision, and that it would be a big boost for the Penguins if he's in the lineup. "He's just a real good defender." — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 6, 2023

If Rutta is healthy enough to return to playing, Pittsburgh will then have t re-assign Friedman to the AHL or convert his status to a “regular” recall.