The Penscast: April 7, 2023

Holy crap, the Pittsburgh Penguins have lost control of their destiny and currently sit outside a playoff spot with three games left. Even if the Penguins win out, there’s still a scenario where they don’t clinch a postseason berth. This is the “break glass in case of emergency” scenario.

Can the Penguins run the gauntlet and/or get help via any New York Islanders or Florida Panthers losses?

The latest win against the Minnesota Wild is a slight step in the right direction, but more work (and luck) is needed for Pittsburgh’s fortunes to change.

Robbie and Garrett examine Pittsburgh’s, Florida’s, and New York’s remaining schedules to see the “most likely” outcome between these teams battling for the two wild-card berths.

***

Be sure to follow the Skating Penguin Network on Twitter, @PenguinsFFSN, to stay up-to-date with our latest podcast episodes, new content, and more.

Follow Fans First Sports Network on Twitter, @FansFirstSN.