Pens Points: A Wild Win

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins entered Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild with the term ‘must-win’ being heavily used to describe the importance of the contest concerning Pittsburgh’s playoff positioning. After getting out to a 1-0 lead in the second period, the Penguins built on that momentum and played one of their most complete games of the season when they needed it most. [Recap]

It was a strange Thursday for forward Alex Nylander. The Penguins assigned forward Alex Nylander to the AHL on Thursday, hours after they recalled him under the emergency declaration. Here’s hoping his travel expenses are reimbursed for that cross-state trek. [Trib Live]

On Thursday, Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman was fined $2,000 for embellishment by the NHL. [Trib Live]

Impressed with his team’s performance Thursday night, Mike Sullivan knows what’s at stake in the final three games. “We need to bring our best each and every night. That’s just the reality of where we’re at right now.” [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

