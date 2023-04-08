Sidney Crosby becomes 15th player in NHL history to hit 1,500 points

Sidney Crosby reached another career milestone by recording a third period goal against the Detroit Red Wings, his third point of that game. It marked Crosby’s 1,500th NHL regular season point, which only 14 other players have accomplished in NHL history, here is the latest fraternity that Crosby is joining:

Crosby has produced a very successful age-35 season, again leading the Penguins in points. He has scored his way to an 18th consecutive season of recording a point-per-game or more, which also puts him in rarefied air.

Next year at age-36, Crosby will be gunning to overtake former Penguin Paul Coffey and a former linemate in Mark Recchi in scoring. With a very strong year, Crosby could be gunning for top-10 in scoring, where Phil Esposito an his 1,590 points currently sit.

From there it will be a while, but coming into view now is Mario Lemieux’s Penguin franchise record of 1,723 points. One Lemieux mark that is looks like Crosby will pass much quicker is the 1,033 assists — the current Pens’ icon is less than 100 away from that.

Crosby becomes only the seventh player (Gretzky, Howe, Yzerman, Lemieux, Sakic, and Bourque) to record all 1,500 points with the same team. He is also the sixth fastest player in terms of games played to reach the milestone.

Six of the 15 also have Penguin ties (Jagr, Lemieux, Francis, Recchi, Coffey, Crosby), pointing out just how special and talented the last 30+ years of Penguin hockey has been. No one has exemplified that more than the latest member of the 1,500 club and current Penguin captain.