Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Detroit Red Wings 4/8/2023 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (39-30-10, 88 points, 5th place Metropolitan Division) @ Detroit Red Wings (35-33-10, 80 points, 7th place Atlantic Division)

When: 1:00 p.m. ET

How to Watch: National broadcast on ESPN+ and ABC

Opponent Track: The Red Wings were officially eliminated from playoff contention for the seventh consecutive season with a 7-6 shootout loss to the Sabres on Thursday. Detroit made it into the second wild card spot in February after winning seven of eight games, but immediately slipped into a six-game losing streak from which they never recovered. That’s not to say the Red Wings can’t beat good teams, though. Within the past week they downed the visiting Hurricanes, 3-2, and the Maple Leafs in Toronto, 5-2.

Pens Path Ahead: The final home game of the regular season goes down when the Blackhawks visit PPG Paints next Tuesday, and the season wraps up with a tilt in St. Louis on Thursday.

Season Series: Detroit claimed the first two games of this season series. On December 28, the Penguins blew a four-goal lead en route to losing 5-4 to the visitors. In a recent trip to Little Caesars Arena on March 28, a comeback from a three-goal deficit fell flat after two quick Detroit tallies in the third put the Pens under, 7-4.

Getting to know the Red Wings

Potential Game Lines

Forwards

Dominik Kubalik - Dylan Larkin - David Perron

Pius Suter - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond

Adam Erne - Joseph Veleno - Alex Chiasson

Jonatan Berggren - Austin Czarnik - Matt Luff

Defense

Jake Walman / Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson / Ben Chiarot

Olli Maatta / Jordan Oesterle

Goalies: Ville Husso, Magnus Hellberg

Scratches: Marco Kasper (out for the season), Filip Zadina (out for the season), Robby Fabbri (out for the season), Gustav Lindstrom, Robert Hagg, Alex Nedeljkovic

IR: Michael Rasmussen, Mark Pysyk

Starting goaltender Ville Husso returned from injury on Tuesday, when in his first action in two weeks he blanked the Canadiens in a 24-save shutout. Despite the final score on Thursday, when the Red Wings lost 7-6 in a shootout, he put up some impressive saves.

After Husso made two starts in three days coming back from injury, will the Red Wings turn to backup Magnus Hellberg to face the Pens tonight? Hellberg has not recorded a win since March 21, and struggled with sub-.800 save percentages in his last two starts. In 16 games since being traded from the Senators, has a .887 save percentage and averages 3.26 goals against and sometimes seems to struggle with positioning in the crease.

Stats

via hockeydb

21-year-old Lucas Raymond hit 100 NHL career points on Thursday, making him the third-youngest player in franchise history to the milestone. Raymond’s in good company— he’s been beat out only by Steve Yzerman and Gordie Howe.

One of Detroit’s biggest issues is lack of scoring— they rank 21st in the league with an average 3.00 goals per game— but captain Dylan Larkin has been a bright spot. On Thursday he tied his career high of 32 goals in a season.

And now for the Pens...

Thursday Game Lines

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Jason Zucker - Evgeni Malkin - Rickard Rakell

Danton Heinen - Ryan Poehling - Mikael Granlund

Drew O’Connor - Jeff Carter - Josh Archibald

Defense

Brian Dumoulin / Kris Letang

P.O. Joseph / Jeff Petry

Mark Friedman / Jan Rutta

Goalies: Tristan Jarry, Casey DeSmith

Scratches: Chad Ruhwedel

LTIR: Dmitry Kulikov (lower-body injury), Nick Bonino (lacerated kidney), Marcus Pettersson (lower body)