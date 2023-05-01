Pens Points: Shocking eliminations

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed Alex Nylander for the 2023-24 season. [PensBurgh]

Nylander’s return comes hours after it was revealed that 22-year-old prospect Filip Hallander has returned to his native Sweden on a five-year contract. [Trib Live]

As the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs reaches its conclusion, here is an update on some of the former Penguins players vying for a chance to hoist Lord Stanley’s chalice. [PensBurgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

What’s next for the Tampa Bay Lightning after being eliminated from the playoffs? [The Hockey News]

Speaking of the Lightning, their elimination came at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have advanced to the second round of the postseason tournament for the first time since 2004. [The Hockey News]

The Boston Bruins are ELIMINATED. After a record-breaking, all-time regular season, the Bruins were eliminated from the playoffs in Game 7 Sunday night thanks to Carter Verhaeghe’s overtime tally. [ESPN]

The Colorado Avalanche, the defending Stanley Cup champions, were ELIMINATED by the Seattle Kraken Sunday night as Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals for Seattle to help the upstart Kraken advance to the second round. [Yahoo/USA Today]