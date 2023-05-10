On this date in Penguins history: Nick Bonino eliminates Caps in overtime in 2016

Seven years ago today, the top nearly blew off of PPG Paints Arena when Nick Bonino scored a series-winning goal in overtime against the Washington Capitals in Game 6 of the second round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In one of the most memorable playoff games of the 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup runs, the game featured two wild swings — one in each direction for the Pens and for the Caps.

Early on, the Pens felt like they were in cruise control, even as tight as the series had been.

Phil Kessel opened the scoring and then doubled the Pens lead with a power play goal.

Less than 30 seconds later, Carl Hagelin made it 3-0 and it felt like the Pens could coast through the final 30 minutes of the game and into the Eastern Conference Final.....but not so fast.

T.J. Oshie got the Caps on the board late in the 2nd period.

And then, the infamous 3rd period with pucks over the glass aplenty for Pittsburgh.

Not once, not twice, but three times, the Penguins took back-to-back-to-back delay of game penalties, opening the door for the Capitals, allowing goals from Justin Williams and John Carlson to tie the game at 3-3 late in the 3rd period.

For the third time in six games, overtime was on the table — and just over six minutes into the extra frame, Nick Bonino called game.

It was easily one of the most exciting and agonizing games of the Penguins’ Cup run between the 3-0 lead, the three delay of game penalties, the Caps tying the game, and the overtime win.