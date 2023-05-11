Pens Points: Catching Up

Even with the Pittsburgh Penguins season long behind us and the news mill slowly working its way to a stop for the time being, it’s still good to sit down and catch up on what has been going on so as to not get too far behind on the team news. In the past few days, there has been a splash of headlines ranging from award nominations to the latest on the general manager search and you can find it all here in Pens Points for your reading pleasure.

Pens Points...

Kris Letang was named a finalist for the Masterson’s Trophy. This marked Letang’s fourth time being nominated for the award and second time as a finalist. [Pensburgh]

Letang won’t be the only Penguins player up for a major award. Joining him is teammate Evgeni Malkin who has been nominated for the King Clancy Trophy. [Pensburgh]

Should the Penguins decide to keep their first round pick in the upcoming draft they will select at No. 14 where analysts seem to be focusing on one name in particular. [Pensburgh]

While many of the early mocks have the Penguins honed in on one guy, picking in the middle of pack opens the doors to many different options. [The Hockey News]

Many Penguins fans can probably tell you exactly where they were on the evening of May 10, 2016 when Nick Bonino sent the Washington Capitals packing. [Pensburgh]

Gerard Gallant is out in New York and Rangers fans (and media) are dreaming of a scenario where he is replaced by Mike Sullivan. Not going to happen. [The Hockey News]

With May approaching the midway point, the Penguins front office search is heating up and should continue to ramp up in the coming days and weeks. [Pensburgh]