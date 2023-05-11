On this date in Penguins history: Brooks Orpik’s overtime series winner against the Islanders

Ten years ago today, Brooks Orpik was the hero the Penguins needed in overtime of Game 6 against the New York Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Pens had just loaded up in a big way at the trade deadline, adding Jarome Iglina, Brenden Morrow, and Douglas Murray to their already potent lineup in a lockout-shortened season.

But when the playoffs started, it didn’t appear this season’s Penguins had learned much from the year prior when they were embarrassed by the Flyers and couldn’t keep the puck out of their own net.

After starting the series out with a 5-0 win in Game 1, the #1-seeded Penguins were given fits by the upstart Islanders, who evened the series at 1-1 and 2-2 with wins of their own.

The Pens took a stranglehold on the series with another shutout in Game 5 and went back to Long Island for Game 6.

Pittsburgh repeatedly found themselves behind in the game and Paul Martin tied the game at 3-3 late in regulation. To overtime we go.

And then it was Brooks Orpik’s time to shine. What a moment.