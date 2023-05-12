Pens Points: Draft Debates

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be drafting with the No. 14 overall pick in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft. If the Penguins decide to keep that pick and take a prospect, what kind of player could the Penguins get at 14, and how long will his development take? [PensBurgh]

Going even deeper, when analyzing recent mock drafts, there is one name that has been continuously linked to Pittsburgh: a very intriguing forward. [PensBurgh]

Prospect Jordan Frasca’s 2022-23 season saw him playing catch-up while adjusting to the rigors of professional hockey. [Trib Live]

More international representation: Penguins forward Alex Nylander will represent Team Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, the Swedish Ice Hockey Association said on Thursday. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Ryan Reynolds’ bid for the Ottawa Senators is not moving forward, according to a new report from ESPN’s hockey insider Emily Kaplan. [ESPN]

Onto the Eastern Conference Final: Jesper Fast scored at 7:09 of overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2019 with a 3-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. [NHL]