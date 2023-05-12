On this date in Penguins history: Canadiens eliminate Penguins in final game at the Igloo

Thirteen years ago today, the Penguins were eliminated from the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs — and it would be the final game of hockey to be played at the beloved Mellon/Civic Arena.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Pens went into the series facing the #8-seeded Canadiens, who pulled off a massive upset over the Capitals, and it was clear early on that Pittsburgh would have fits with the pesky team from Montreal.

The Penguins led each phase of the series, from 1-0, to 2-1, to 3-2, but the Canadiens continually kept themselves in the series.

Jaroslav Halak became a household name after stonewalling the Penguins throughout the series and new villains became part of Penguins lore, like Mike Cammalleri.

When it came to Game 7 at the Igloo....it was a dreadful funeral-type way to go out. The Penguins were never in the game.

Just over 30 seconds into the game, the Canadiens took a lead before doubling later in the period.

Mike Cammalleri would extend the lead to 3-0 and a Travis Moen shorthanded goal in the 2nd period was all we needed to see.

From there, the sellout crowd had an extended period of time to think about their Mellon Arena memories before the game ended with a score of 5-2.

The following season, PPG Paints Arena, then known as the Consol Energy Center would open, but it wouldn’t find its identity for a number of years.