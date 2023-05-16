On this date in Penguins history: Crosby’s quick overtime goal levels 2016 Eastern Conference Final

Seven years ago today, the Penguins found themselves nearly on the ropes against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final — but found a way to rise above the adversity.

After losing Game 1 of the series at home, the Penguins needed to even the series before heading south to Tampa.

It was a fiery start to the Game 2, with Matt Cullen and Phil Kessel giving the Pens a 2-0 lead in the game.

But the quick-strike Lightning tied things at 2-2 before the end of the 1st period with rapid-fire goals from Anton Stralman and Jonathan Drouin.

The 2nd and 3rd periods would go by scoreless and to overtime it went.

After 40 minutes without goals, it felt like you might have to wait a bit to see one go in during this goalie’s duel between Matt Murray and Andrei Vasilevskiy.

But Sidney Crosby didn’t feel like waiting that long. 40 seconds was all it took.

Just like that, the series was evened up and tied at 1-1.

What a goal by the captain!