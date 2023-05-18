 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

On this date in Penguins history: Pens punch ticket to 2008 Stanley Cup Final with blowout win vs. Flyers

The Pens made their way to the Stanley Cup Final in 2008, losing only two games along the way through three rounds.

By Mike Darnay
Philadelphia Flyers v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Five Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Fifteen years ago today, a young Penguins team took a big step, punching their ticket to the 2008 Stanley Cup Final with a 6-0 blowout win against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Penguins had been running roughshod through the Eastern Conference, having swept the Ottawa Senators 4-0 and dispatched the New York Rangers 4-1.

Up next in the Conference Final were the Pens’ cross-state rival Flyers, and the Penguins jumped out to a 3-0 series victory before the Flyers won Game 4, sending the series back to Pittsburgh for Game 5.

However, in that fifth game of the series, the Penguins left no doubt, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first ten minutes of the game, not looking back and winning the game 6-0.

What a team that group of Penguins was, seemingly unstoppable — until they ran into the vaunted 2008 Red Wings, but we all know how much Pittsburgh would learn from that Cup Final.

