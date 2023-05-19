Sidney Crosby off-season stories are everywhere these days

It’s the off-season, but Sidney Crosby stories are everywhere. If you’ve been plugged into the internet closely this week, it might not be covering new ground, but there is now enough little ditties that were begging to be compiled.

We start with a classic “guys being dudes” tale of Crosby and some of his Penguin teammates running into some pro golfers at a restaurant recently.

Who knew golfers could give hockey players a run for their money when it comes to pranks? ⛳️



When @JustinThomas34 spotted Sidney Crosby at a restaurant, it sparked an epic battle of friendly mischief. https://t.co/VC9Xs9hjEQ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 16, 2023

(Apparently Jake Guentzel’s “minor” injury didn’t prevent him from going on the team golf trip. Almost like he wasn’t actually injured at all, but we digress).

What a fun night that would be in South Carolina to come across some house party where Crosby is playing flip cup. That is tough to get a handle on but is something that happened.

Seeing the story of the night told live is fun too. It’s always cool to see athletes get a kick out of interacting with each other from different worlds, especially when they are fans of each other.

What happens when the SB2k crew runs into the @penguins at dinner… it leads to shenanigans



Side note: @JustinThomas34 did attempt to pay for their bill at the end of all of this!



And to hear how the rest of the night went, download and subscribe here:https://t.co/XP507yZtTd pic.twitter.com/KHGtFV8t2i — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) May 17, 2023

—

For Part two, we go to “Jeopardy James” Holzhauer telling a tale this week on Jeopardy! about meeting Crosby at the NHL awards a few years ago and how the Penguins love to watch the game show in the locker-room.

anyway. three-time stanley cup champion and giant nerd sidney crosby pic.twitter.com/XM1vYuGlHX — (@bootypats) May 18, 2023

The Athletic’s Josh Yohe tabbed Casey DeSmith as who he thought would be the team’s best Jeopardy player. With Craig Adams gone for a while now, I guess the title for the biggest book smart player on the team is wide open.

—

Finally, a classic “Sid being a good guy story” which are as plentiful as the day is long and his vacation going from SC with the boys down to the Bahamas.

Sidney Crosby was vacationing in the Bahamas where he met some fans. He ended up paying for their meals pic.twitter.com/i7anuHw5O0 — phil kessel's burner (@fkatbhabhi) May 17, 2023

This isn’t the first “Crosby quietly picked up the tab of strangers” type of tale out there, but it doesn’t make it any less special. Nice guy like that to hook up a season ticket holder and give them a nice story that they will remember for a long time.

—

This is a little older, but recently Sid sent well wishes to the mother of Carolina Hurricanes broadcaster Tripp Tracey. Fittingly enough, Mrs. Tracey was celebrating birthday number 87.

What a guy, huh? The hockey season might be over in Pittsburgh, but feel good Sidney Crosby stories never go out of style.