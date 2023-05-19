Friday Poll: Who’s the boss?

It’s been a month now with vacancies and reports abound that the Penguins are deep into the process to interview candidates for their open jobs in hockey operations. Some rumors even say the team is looking to have the process closed within the next few days and announced by next week at the latest.

With all the names floated and their various potential strengths and weaknesses, it’s a fitting time to take the temperature in PensBurgh land about who the leading contenders are.

We’ll focus on the general manager job, since chances are that will be the key position when it comes to developing and executing a plan to reach ownership’s stated goal of getting back to winning ASAP.

The choice is a huge one that will likely shape the ending of the playing career of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin over the next 3-5 years. Those players legacies are already well past secured with three Stanley Cup championships, but still are chasing more. Will they get that help they need? Who is the right person to position the team the best in the late-stage days in the Crosby era? The question is yours to answer!

There is a possibility that some of the names could be working in tandem to help combine brain power and team up for a dual vision. But at the end of the day, only one person can have their hands on the steering wheel and ultimately make the decisions. That’s the root of the question for today. Choices are going from the names currently believed to in the mix, listed in alphabetical order.