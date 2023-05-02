Pens Points: First Round Complete

Round one of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs is in the books and round two begins this evening with a pair of games to get the conference semifinals underway. For the Pittsburgh Penguins, everything remains status quo as a few more teams join them for an early offseason.

Pens Points...

From posting the greatest regular season in NHL history to being eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Boston Bruins are Exhibit A when it comes to show just how hard winning is at the elite level. [Pensburgh]

When looking at the Penguins depth this season, it’s amazing to think they were in the playoff race until the very end. Turns out having all-world talent like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin can mask a lot issues. [The Hockey News]

Whatever the plans for a reunion between the Penguins and Nick Bonino were when they acquired the veteran at the trade deadline, they never had the chance to materialize when Bonino went down for the season with a lacerated kidney. [Trib Live]

After losing in the opening round to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Winnipeg Jets appear to be in for a summer of drastic change. One player the Penguins should at least kick the tires on is goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. [Pensburgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

There was only one series remaining to be completed in the first round Monday night and it was the New Jersey Devils completing a 2-0 series comeback with a dominating shutout victory in Game 7 over the New York Rangers to advance. [All About the Jersey]