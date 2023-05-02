Banner criticizes Penguins ownership in Premier League flyover

Discontent with the Penguins’ 2022-23 season has spread farther than Pittsburgh— and even past the borders of the United States.

During a Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham on April 30 at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, a banner decrying the Boston-based ownership group of both the Penguins and Liverpool F.C. was flown above the field.

“LFC— Sox— Penguins— Same Problems FSG Out,” said the banner.

The Fenway Sports Group, which acquired controlling interest in the Penguins in November 2021, owns Liverpool FC and the Boston Red Sox in addition to a NASCAR team, a minor league Red Sox affiliate and the New England Sports Network (NESN.)

The banner read 'LFC- Sox- Penguins - same problems FSG OUT' pic.twitter.com/5zEIAVtPC5 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 30, 2023

Liverpool FC, which won Sunday’s game 4-3, has had more recent success than the Penguins or Red Sox. The team earned the title of best club team in the world after claiming the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup and has made the Champions League in each of the last six seasons.

For the Penguins, who just missed the playoffs for the first time in 17 years after back-to-back titles and 2016 and 2017, and the Red Sox, who have made one trip to the postseason since winning the World Series in 2018, that success isn’t quite as recent.

Liverpool is currently out of a Champions League spot, however, and some fans have complained FSG is not taking enough action to address weak spots on the roster. That complaint will be familiar to Penguins fans who watched Pittsburgh’s bottom six this season.

FSG put Liverpool up for sale November, The Athletic reported.

After the Penguins’ abrupt season end on April 13, FSG Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer David Beeston reaffirmed the group’s commitment to Sidney Crosby and support of Mike Sullivan, but did not offer clear answers about FSG’s plan to rebuild the Penguins front office next season.