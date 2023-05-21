Report: Penguins to reach out to Toronto about Kyle Dubas

It’s been only a few days since the Toronto Maple Leafs have decided to not keep Kyle Dubas on as their general manager, but it’s not going to be long before he has other opportunities. The Penguins apparently already have the wheels in motion to talk to Dubas about their open GM job.

The Penguins are expected to reach out and ask for permission to speak with Kyle Dubas, per @FriedgeHNIC. pic.twitter.com/TMckfxsIyi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 21, 2023

The Leafs have to give permission, and that’s been dodgy this year. So far reportedly Chicago and the NY Rangers have declined Pittsburgh’s ask to speak with Jeff Greenberg and Ryan Martin from those respective organizations. Although recently disputed, multiple sources have said that Calgary wasn’t allowing Brad Treliving to interview elsewhere either.

So that will be step one to see what Brendan Shanahan and the Toronto brain trust think about letting Dubas potentially move on before his contract runs out at the end of next month.

Even if the Leafs are willing, the Pens will then find out if Dubas wants to talk with them. Within a week, Dubas had this quote:

“I definitely don’t have it in me to go anywhere else. It’s either (working in Toronto) or it’ll be taking time to re-calibrate and reflect on the seasons here. But you won’t see me next week pop up elsewhere. I can’t put (my family) through that after this year.”

But Dubas said that when he had the Leafs job and now he no longer has that as an option.

If Toronto allows it and Dubas is at least willing to talk to the Pens, then it will be a matter of their decision to put Dubas up against the other candidates who have interviewed as far as which one will be the choice to lead things in Pittsburgh.

There are still a few hurdles to clear before getting anywhere serious, but the wheels are in motion and might move quickly to see if Dubas will change his mind about seeking employment next year outside of Toronto.