Jaromir Jagr was back in Pittsburgh this weekend...

Jaromir Jagr and his promoter/agent were both happily shocked at the reception they received from Penguin fans this weekend. Jagr returned to town for a signing and meet and greet session with fans. Though it’s been nearly 21 years since he was traded out of Pittsburgh, the admiration for the player still runs very deep. Just see the emphatic response about Jagr’s place in the hypothetical franchise the Mount Rushmore!

The Penguins also hosted Jagr and had him swing past PPG Paints Arena and check out the locker room. Jags also spent with with the Pens’ business operations president Kevin Acklin.

Acklin has made it a priority to keep Jagr “in the family” and for a potential jersey retirement in the future, which is already being bandied about at least on social media. As usual with Jagr, there doesn’t seem to be any set plans or firm scheduling at the moment, but it’s nice that a once frayed relationship between star player and the team he’s most associated with has been smoothed over.

Now more than ever, it looks like a matter of “when” and not “if” that Jagr will receive the high honor of seeing his famous No. 68 go to the rafters.

But this weekend wasn’t about that, it was about catching up with old friends that last a lifetime. It was a quick trip, but nice to see Jaromir Jagr come back home.