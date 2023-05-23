The Penscast Mailbag: May 23, 2023

Sixteen questions create this week’s edition of the Penscast Mailbag.

Frequent contributors, Brenden and Brian, return this week to ask a wide array of hockey and non-hockey-related questions.

How does the dysfunction in Toronto affect Fenway Sports Group’s decision-making for a new general manager now with Kyle Dubas relieved of his duties?

Would you entertain a specific Connor Hellebuyck trade if you are the Pittsburgh Penguins GM?

Which Canadian team will break the 30-year curse of a Canadian market not hoisting Lord Stanley’s Cup?

And finally, perhaps most importantly, which way do you eat corn on the cob? Horizontally, almost like a typewriter action, or do you somehow defy physics and human nature to eat it vertically?

All of these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

