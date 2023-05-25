On this date in Penguins history: Chris Kunitz sends the Pens back to the Stanley Cup Final

Six years ago today, Chris Kunitz scored one of, if not the biggest goal of his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins as he sent the team back to the Stanley Cup Final with a double-overtime win against the Ottawa Senators.

In one of the more memorable overtime games of this era of Penguins hockey, Kunitz’s goal nearly blew the roof off of PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins were looking to get back to the Stanley Cup Final for consecutive years and the pesky Senators were standing in their way.

Guy Boucher’s trap defense was giving the Penguins fits as they trailed 1-0 and 2-1 in the series before taking a 3-2 lead.

The Penguins lost Game 6 in Ottawa and it was back to Pittsburgh for Game 7 with the Cup Final on the line.

It was a typical Game 7 with lots of swings.

Elation as the Pens took a 1-0 lead....quickly negated by a Mark Stone goal.

More elation as the Pens took a 2-1 lead....quickly negated by a Ryan Dzingel goal.

To overtime we go, eventually to a second overtime.

And then it was Chris Kunitz’s time to shine.

“Penguins win!!! And they go to the Final!!!” said so eluoquently by Doc Emrick.

What a memorable moment and game!