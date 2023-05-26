On this date in Penguins history: Bryan Rust scores twice in Eastern Conference Final Game 7

Seven years ago today, Bryan Rust helped send the Penguins to the Stanley Cup Final with two massive goals in Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Penguins had rallied back in the Eastern Conference Final series, having trailed 1-0 and had their backs against the wall down 3-2.

After forcing a Game 7 with a road win in Tampa, it was back to Consol Energy Center with a trip to the Cup Final on the line.

A scoreless first period had the building air-tight....and then early in the second period, Bryan Rust struck.

After a Jonathan Drouin goal tied things at 1-1, it wasn’t Lightning that struck twice, but Bryan Rust struck twice.

The Pens’ onslaught continued in the third period, holding Tampa to an overall total of 17 shots on goal.

Pittsburgh held on for the win, heading back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 7 years.