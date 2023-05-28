Pens Points: In Memoriam

Some news and notes around the hockey world for your Memorial Day Monday..

Pierre-Olivier Joseph ends the year as a World Champion, claiming gold with his Canadian countrymen. [Sportsnet]

It was not as fun of an ending to the tournament for Casey DeSmith, Drew O’Connor, Nick Bonino and the Americans, who lost a second game in OT for the second straight day yesterday in the bronze medal game. [USA Hockey]

Amanda Kessel helped win the gold for the US for the women’s WC, and is balancing being an elite, active player while simultaneously having a front office job with the Penguins. Gotta be lowkey one of the hardest working people in the sport. [Penguins.com]

Quite the year for Adam Fantilli: Led NCAA in goals and points, Hobey Baker Award, WJC gold medal, WC gold medal. Not bad for a what should be a No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft. [Twitter]

Jordan Staal is an impending free agent, but the Carolina captain wants to end his playing days with the Hurricanes. [Canes Country]

Patric Hornqvist isn’t playing any longer due to concussions, but is still a huge part of the Panthers off the ice, to the surprise of no one who knows anything about Patric Hornqvist. [AP]

The Stars are still alive and need Jake Oettinger to keep stepping up more than ever. [The Athletic $]

Matthew Tkachuk is showing up on the NBA pre-show and becoming a crossover star before our very eyes, on and off the ice. [NHL.com]