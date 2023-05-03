On this date in Penguins history: Spicy pork and broccoli amid a marathon overtime playoff game

One year ago today, the name Louis Domingue and the dish of spicy pork and broccoli became a part of Penguins playoff lore forever.

It was the opening night of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Penguins, on the road in New York City to face the Rangers.

The Pens were without the services of goaltender Tristan Jarry, who was battling injury, so the starting responsibilities fell to backup goaltender Casey DeSmith.

It was wild opening game of the series, as the Penguins peppered Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin with 83 shots in a marathon overtime game which went into its third extra period, the fifth longest playoff game in team history.

Things took a wild turn for the Penguins in the second overtime as DeSmith needed to come out of the game with an injury of his own, and Pittsburgh’s netminding hopes turned to third stringer Louis Domingue.

Domingue stopped all 17 shots he faced, winning his first career playoff game.

After the game, his moment in the sun became a viral sensation when he mentioned his meal he had between the first and second overtimes.

Every Chinese restaurant in Pittsburgh should rename the Spicy Pork and Broccoli the Louie Domingue pic.twitter.com/j4q8yaOIPs — Bill Crawford (@dveBillCrawford) May 4, 2022

“Not the best.”

Evgeni Malkin ended the game in the third overtime after deflecting a John Marino shot.

The Penguins would go on to take a 3-1 series lead, but let things slip away, losing in 7 games.