The Penscast Mailbag: May 30, 2023

We continue to wait for an announcement to see who will be selected as the next general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins. As we wait, the Penscast Mailbag returns with more listener questions.

This week in the mailbag, we have a varied, 12-question show from regulars like Brian and Snail, as well as Greg A.

If you were selected as the GM, what would you do during this off-season?

We take a look back at the Jarome Iginla trade and wonder about the what-if scenario had Iginla remained a Penguin following the 2013 Eastern Conference Final loss to the Boston Bruins.

Could Drew O’Connor see an increased role heading into 2023-24, especially if Jason Zucker departs via free agency?

And finally, we are discussing all sorts of POTATOES as the food questions continue to roll in!

All of these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

***

Be sure to follow the Skating Penguin Network on Twitter, @PenguinsFFSN, to stay up-to-date with our latest podcast episodes, new content, and more.

Follow Fans First Sports Network on Twitter, @FansFirstSN.