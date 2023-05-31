Waiting is the hardest part

“Of all the hardships a person had to face, none was more punishing than the simple act of waiting.” —Khaled Hosseini

After waiting through a week when news was supposed to come, then through a long holiday weekend, and now midway through another week, the Pittsburgh Penguins and their fans are still holding their breath for news on the open general manager position, specifically in regards to whether or not Kyle Dubas will take the job.

It’s now almost to the point where the waiting has become agonizing and fans are desperate for any news on the situation. Friedman’s latest nugget that no decision has been made by Dubas will likely satisfy no one with any vested interest in the ordeal, but only add to the suffering.

In the grand scheme of things, this is truly the first hardships the franchise and fan base has gone through in almost 20 years and if this is the worst it gets then we are more blessed than we realize.

But for many of the newer fans this is truly the lowest point of their fandom so far so it’s completely understandable why this may be extra excruciating to some. Waiting is no fun, but the ultimate hope is it all pays off in the end.

Rest assured, a decision is coming and likely soon. Knowing the way things go this article could be outdated at any moment after publishing.

Whether or not the forthcoming decision is to your liking will determine if the wait was worth it, but regardless, the waiting is truly the worst part of the process when there has been so much anticipation building.

In the meantime, here are some Sidney Crosby highlights to make the wait a little less insufferable:

Go Pens.