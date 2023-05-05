Pens Points: Former Penguins exec gets a promotion

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Penguins do not have many bounce-back candidates for next season. [PensBurgh]

Other teams around the NHL also will be dealing with a cap crunch, which provides a perfect opportunity for the next Penguins general manager to swoop in to land some sneaky-good players. [PensBurgh]

Longtime Pittsburgh Penguins executive David Morehouse has been promoted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Morehouse’s new title will be executive vice president for strategy, the Steelers said via a press release Thursday. [Trib Live]

Sidney Crosby, now going into his age-36 season, proved that he’s not slowing down, at least anytime soon. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Petr Klima, a popular former Detroit Red Wings forward, died on Thursday at the age of 58. [The Detroit News]

P.K. Subban cannot seem to keep his foot out of his mouth. Seemingly providing hot-take analysis for the sake of being the “cool, edgy TV personality,” Subban has come under fire once again for body-shaming popular singer, Lizzo. [Awful Announcing]

Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves as the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. [Yahoo/AP]