NHL Draft Lottery: How to watch the Connor Bedard Sweepstakes

The 2023 NHL Draft lottery will take place tonight. All eyes will be watching to see which lucky club will have their fortunes changed by winning the lottery and presumably taking 17-year-old phenom Connor Bedard with the No. 1 overall selection.

Here’s all the information you need for the big event.

When: The lottery will be held at 8 p.m. EST.

Where: The lottery will be broadcast on ESPN.

Streaming: ESPN+

What are the Pittsburgh Penguins’ chances of picking at No. 1 overall?: A big, fat 0%. Pittsburgh does have a 1.5% chance of getting the fourth overall selection with the first lottery draw, but due to recent rule changes to reward the lesser fortunate teams, the highest Pittsburgh could draft is fourth or fifth. The Penguins, in all likelihood, are picking at No. 14.

While Fenway Sports Group continues to map out its future and hunt for a new general manager, non-playoff teams like the Penguins will take their first big step of the off-season on Monday night.

The 2023 NHL Entry Draft is slated for June 28–29, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.