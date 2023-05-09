On this date in Penguins history: Malkin’s overtime heroics give Pens 3-2 series lead over Capitals

Fourteen years ago today, Evgeni Malkin played the role of hero in an overtime win against the Capitals in Washington, D.C., in a pivotal Game 5 between the two teams in the second round of the 2009 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After starting out the series with two losses on the road in D.C., the Penguins held serve at home with two wins of their own and went back to Washington looking to get one game ahead.

Just like every other game in the series to this point, no lead was safe and the game consisted of trading goals back and forth.

From a 1-0 Penguins lead to a 2-1 Capitals lead and a 3-2 Penguins lead, Alex Ovechkin tied things late at 3-3 to send things to overtime.

And then it was Evgeni Malkin’s time to shine.

Just like that, the Penguins led the series 3-2 after trailing 2-0.

The series would go back to Pittsburgh, where the Caps won Game 6, but the Pens ultimately won the series with a Game 7 blowout back in D.C.