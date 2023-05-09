Evgeni Malkin up for King Clancy Award

Evgeni Malkin is the Penguins’ 2022-23 nominee for the King Clancy Award.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is an annual award given “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” The winner is chosen by select members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association and the NHL Broadcasters’ Association. The trophy was presented to the NHL by the Board of Governors in 1988 to honor the late Francis M. “King” Clancy, a former Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs player, as well as an NHL referee, coach and general manager. Clancy was part of Toronto’s first Stanley Cup-winning team in 1932, as well as one of the participants in the Ace Bailey benefit game, which was the first NHL All-Star Game. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1958.

Malkin helped raise over $117,000 this season for the Ronald McDonald house.

Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin and local McDonald’s restaurants have donated $117,860 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown as part of Malkin’s ‘I’m Score for Kids’ initiative. Malkin, who ranked second on the Penguins with 83 points in 2022-23, committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season points this season to RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, bringing his donation to $58,930. Local McDonald’s restaurants are matching Malkin’s donation, increasing the total donation to RMHC to $117,860. “We’re so grateful that Evgeni Malkin launched the “I’m Score for Kids” program to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and we’re thrilled that local McDonald’s restaurants decided to team up to help even more families as they face life’s most difficult challenges,” said RMHC Chief Executive Officer Eleanor Reigel. RMHC gives families who travel to get medical care for their children a place to call home. When families stay at RMHC, they are steps away from their sick child, and enjoy warm meals, daily essentials and a safe environment. In 2022, more than 1,000 different families were served at the RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown with a total of 21,000-plus nights of stay. Families from 43 different counties in West Virginia and 56 different counties in Pennsylvania, as well as six countries, were welcomed for stays as short as a few days and as long as several months. “We’re deeply moved by Evgeni Malkin’s commitment to Ronald McDonald House,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Joe Nyanko. “That’s why we’ve decided to match his donation dollar for dollar to help even more families stay close to each other and near the life-saving medical resources they need.”

For all the awards that Penguin players have brought home over the years, no one has ever won a King Clancy as a member of the Pens. Several players with Penguin ties (Jason Zucker, Andrew Ference, Jarome Iginla, Ron Francis and Bryan Trottier) have won this award over the years while playing for other organizations at the time of their win.

