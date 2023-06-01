Penguins hire Kyle Dubas as President of Hockey Operations

Less than two weeks after officially being let go by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Kyle Dubas is set to re-emerge in Pittsburgh this week. Almost immediately after news broke that he was out in Toronto, the Penguins and their ownership Fenway Sports Group were all over reaching out to Dubas about a position with the Pens.

After a few days of considering his options and future, Dubas has agreed to jump in with the Penguins as the President of Hockey Operations.

Welcome to Pittsburgh, Kyle Dubas! — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 1, 2023

The fit makes sense for what FSG sought: Dubas was the Toronto GM from 2018-23, prior to that he was an assistant in Toronto and built a championship winning team. Prior to that he was in the OHL and also collected a lot of talent to build a great junior team. Dubas, 37, is young and at the forefront of the information age of hockey analytics and considered one of the brightest minds in the sport.

From the moment he was available, it doesn’t seem a stretch that Dubas was the most important figure to the Pens. They wanted him, and they must have made a strong move in terms of decision making control (which Dubas didn’t fully have in Toronto) and money to make it work.

The next task for Dubas will be to see what he can do in the late-stage Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin years in an attempt to stay relevant as the Pens’ icons continue to approach the end of their careers.

Presumably the team will now look to hire a general manager to work in conjunction with Dubas. The splits of duties and power remains unknown, but it’s likely given the title of the role that Dubas is coming in with that he will be the ultimate decision maker in executing his vision for the future of the Pens.

Update: here are some details starting to emerge from the hiring:

Kyle Dubas has been named President of Hockey Operations. He will oversee all aspects of the Penguins hockey operations department, including establishing the strategic vision and philosophy for the franchise. https://t.co/bQbSgdmPnZ — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) June 1, 2023

A portion of the team’s press release: