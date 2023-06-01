The Penscast: The Kyle Dubas era begins

The wait is over for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

After a weeks-long search for new hockey leadership, Fenway Sports Group announced the hiring of former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas as Pittsburgh’s President of Hockey Operations on Thursday.

In this role, Dubas will “oversee all aspects of the Penguins hockey operations department, including establishing the strategic vision and philosophy for the franchise,” according to Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop.

Ever since Dubas’ out-of-the-blue termination in Toronto, he had skyrocketed to the top of the list of candidates FSG was interested in bringing to Pittsburgh following the dismissals of Ron Hextall and Brian Burke.

Garrett and Robbie turn on the microphone to break down this new hire and hypothesize about this exciting new era of Penguins hockey.

