Pens Points: One more game left this season?

Catching up on news and notes around the hockey world on a summer Sunday.

The Vegas Golden Knights have moved one win away from capturing the Stanley Cup after last night’s 3-2 victory in Game 4. [NHL.com]

Florida has put up quite the fight, but much like the hobbled Matthew Tkachuk, they might be breaking down and unable to go much further. [Sportsnet]

Patric Hornqvist isn’t playing games, but still a big part of the Panthers and still bringing his emotionally-charged best to try and help any way he can, as only he can. [The Athletic]

The Calgary Flames don’t want to lose their top players for no return, which could mean a summer trade of defenseman Noah Hanifin. Kyle Dubas likes to add long-time Calgary defenders (Mark Giordano, TJ Brodie...) [Sportsnet]

Former Penguin coach Dan Bylsma is closing in on a championship — in the AHL. Bylsma’s Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA] are up 2 games to 0 on Hershey. [The AHL]

The NHL’s draft combine that wrapped up yesterday might as well be renamed the Connor Bedard coronation. [TSN]

It was also the first league event where Kyle Dubas represented the Penguins. [Penguins.com]

And if you’re keeping up and interested in such things, the Penguins dined with forward prospect Brayden Yager [Twitter - Andrew Forbes]