On this date in Penguins history: June 12th — a great day for hockey in Pittsburgh

June 12th is a great day for hockey in Pittsburgh

Two of the Penguins’ five Stanley Cup victories have come on June 12th.

It was June 12th in 2009, 14 years ago, when the Penguins went into Detroit with the Cup on the line, and pulled off the upset, beating the Red Wings 2-1 to keep the defending champions from going back-to-back.

It was Max Talbot’s heroic day as a Penguin, scoring both goals — and then Marc-Andre Fleury’s last stand sealing the victory for Pittsburgh.

Seven years later, it was June 12th, in 2016, when the Penguins went to San Jose looking to close out the Cup Final against the Sharks, and they played the game of their lives.

A first period goal from Brian Dumoulin gave the Pens the lead and Logan Couture equalized things early in the second period.

Kris Letang had one of his career highlight reels when he put Pittsburgh back ahead and Patric Hornqvist sealed the Cup win with an empty net goal.

Happy June 12th, Penguins fans!