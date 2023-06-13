 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Penscast Mailbag: June 13, 2023

Your mailbag questions are answered in this week’s edition of the Penscast Mailbag!

By Garrett Behanna
/ new
Pittsburgh Penguins v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Folks, this is the most significant mailbag episode Robbie and Garrett have ever hosted. Every few months, one utters on the podcast, ‘This has to be a new record for questions!’ Well, this episode may not be topped.

Twenty-seven questions create this week’s monstrous show, with questions from regulars like Brian, Brenden, and Snail, as well as a few new faces.

We are answering questions about:

  • Why John Gibson may not be the best goaltender for the Pittsburgh Penguins
  • Drew O’Connor’s play and whether or not he’s earned himself a promotion into the top-six
  • The possibility of acquiring forward Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators
  • Which unrestricted free agents, if any, are likely to return
  • Our weekly food question, courtesy of Brian. This week, we’re discussing the best types of bread!
  • And... new developments/expansion discussions related to the Penscast and the Skating Penguin Network

All of these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

***

Follow the Skating Penguin Network on Twitter, @PenguinsFFSN, to stay up-to-date with our latest podcast episodes, new content, and more.

Follow Fans First Sports Network on Twitter, @FansFirstSN.

More From PensBurgh

Loading comments...