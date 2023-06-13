The Penscast Mailbag: June 13, 2023

Folks, this is the most significant mailbag episode Robbie and Garrett have ever hosted. Every few months, one utters on the podcast, ‘This has to be a new record for questions!’ Well, this episode may not be topped.

Twenty-seven questions create this week’s monstrous show, with questions from regulars like Brian, Brenden, and Snail, as well as a few new faces.

We are answering questions about:

Why John Gibson may not be the best goaltender for the Pittsburgh Penguins

Drew O’Connor’s play and whether or not he’s earned himself a promotion into the top-six

The possibility of acquiring forward Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators

Which unrestricted free agents, if any, are likely to return

Our weekly food question, courtesy of Brian. This week, we’re discussing the best types of bread!

And... new developments/expansion discussions related to the Penscast and the Skating Penguin Network

All of these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

***

Follow the Skating Penguin Network on Twitter, @PenguinsFFSN, to stay up-to-date with our latest podcast episodes, new content, and more.

Follow Fans First Sports Network on Twitter, @FansFirstSN.