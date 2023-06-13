The Penscast Mailbag: June 13, 2023

Folks, this is the most significant mailbag episode Robbie and Garrett have ever hosted. Every few months, one utters on the podcast, ‘This has to be a new record for questions!’ Well, this episode may not be topped.
Twenty-seven questions create this week’s monstrous show, with questions from regulars like Brian, Brenden, and Snail, as well as a few new faces.
We are answering questions about:
- Why John Gibson may not be the best goaltender for the Pittsburgh Penguins
- Drew O’Connor’s play and whether or not he’s earned himself a promotion into the top-six
- The possibility of acquiring forward Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators
- Which unrestricted free agents, if any, are likely to return
- Our weekly food question, courtesy of Brian. This week, we’re discussing the best types of bread!
- And... new developments/expansion discussions related to the Penscast and the Skating Penguin Network
All of these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!
