On this date in Penguins history: Pens hold 2009 Stanley Cup parade

Fourteen years ago today, the Stanley Cup made its way to the city of Pittsburgh as the Penguins had a parade to celebrate their Cup win.

Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of Pittsburgh as the Penguins traveled down the Boulevard of Allies with the Cup in tow.

Pittsburgh Police estimated 375,000 people attended the parade.

Crowds stretched dozens deep on each side of the parade route just two days after the Penguins were victorious with the 2-1 upset over the Red Wings in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in Detroit.

From a young Evgeni Malkin spraying water into the crowd alongside the Conn Smythe trophy...

...to Bill Guerin getting chants of ‘One more year! One more year!” (which he would end up coming back for)....

.....it was quite the eventful afternoon in Pittsburgh.

The next (two) Cup parades in 2016 and 2017 would be a bit more of a party with the Penguins young core turned into grown men.