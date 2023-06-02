Friday Poll: Dancin’ for Dubas?

Yesterday the Penguins announced a monumental hire that looks likely to shape the franchise through the Sidney Crosby days and beyond with the hiring of Kyle Dubas. Dubas, 37, is a mostly well-regarded hockey mind who helped build Toronto into one of the league’s top* teams. (*In the regular season, anyways).

Now he’s the top guy in Pittsburgh and will be looking to improve the team for the near future while also attempting to make the transition to the post-Crosby years as painless as possible.

It’s a new day in Pittsburgh, and we can consider this a baseline of where Dubas is starting as he starts his new journey as the Pens’ President of Hockey Operations. We’ll go through a myriad of questions about what you would most like to Dubas do, avoid and what impact you think as of today that he will have on next season and beyond.

Is it too early to have any idea of what is going to happen? Absolutely. But we’re not going for accuracy or expecting crystal ball level predictions so much as setting the initial expectations and outlook that we collectively have in this moment where everything is new and fresh for the incoming director.

Poll How satisfied are you on a 1-10 scale about the hiring of Kyle Dubas by the Penguins? 10 - best option they could have had at this point

9 - extremely pleased and excited

8 - excited but not totally thrilled

7 - happy enough about it

6 - moderately happy but almost as many reservations

5 - completely neutral instant reaction

4 - could be good, but more skeptical than excited

3 - suspect this was a bad move, actively against it

2 - mad online about it, very bad decsion

1 - worst move they could make, respondent is also probably a troll

Poll Compared to the last three years (2021-23), the next three years (2023-26) for the Penguins will be: Improved due to better management by Dubas

Probably about the same due to age of best players

Even worse in the immediate future than it has been in the recent past

Poll What is most important item for Dubas to accomplish this summer: Making the right call about the goaltending

Making next year’s team younger

Making next year’s team bigger/tougher

Fixing the third line

Improving the blueline

Making changes to coaching staff (includes Sullivan and/or assistants)

Poll Sight unseen for upcoming moves, but knowing Dubas is in charge, next season I expect the Pens to be: A division-winning team (115+ points)

In the second/third place divisional race (105-114 points)

A no doubt playoff team (98-104 points)

Likely on the good side of the playoff bubble (93-97 points)

Likely on the bad side of the playoff bubble (88-92 points)

Playoff non-factor (87 or less)

Poll The age old question, with the 2023 first round pick Kyle Dubas' first choice should be to: Trade it for fair value to gain immediate NHL help

