On this date in Penguins history: Petr Sykora calls his shot in triple overtime

Fifteen years ago today, the Penguins and Red Wings went to triple overtime in the 2008 Stanley Cup Final — and Petr Sykora called his shot, winning the game for the Penguins and staving off elimination for another game.

The young, upstart Penguins were heavily outmatched early in the series, losing both Game 1 and Game 2 in Detroit, being shutout 4-0 and 3-0, respectively.

The Penguins won Game 3 in Pittsburgh, but lost Game 4, sending things back to the Motor City for Game 5.

The Stanley Cup was in the building and the Red Wings were looking to win on home ice.

The Penguins jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but in typical Red Wings fashion, they bounced right back, tying the game at 2-2 less than 7 minutes into the 3rd period.

Three minutes later Detroit took the lead and the Pens’ backs were against the wall.

Max Talbot had a moment of heroics, tying the game and keeping the Pens’ hopes alive with a late goal with less than one minute remaining in regulation.

Little did we know at the time, the game was ultimately just beginning.

One overtime led to two and two led to three.

And then Petr Sykora sent the series back to Pittsburgh.

The Red Wings would ultimately win the Stanley Cup in Pittsburgh in Game 6, but the Penguins would get their revenge the following season.