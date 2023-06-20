The Penscast Mailbag: June 20, 2023

This week, we have 17 questions in the Penscast Mailbag, all provided by loyal listener Brian.

In this week’s show, Robbie and Garrett are asked about:

A hypothetical acquisition of defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson after his buyout from the Vancouver Canucks

Another look at Jason Zucker’s next contract and the probability he has of returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins

Whether or not Arizona’s Karel Vejmelka would be a nice complement to Tristan Jarry

Why Pierre Engvall might be one of the better depth players to go after in free agency

And the weekly Penscast food question centers around chicken wings! Are you a fan of drums, flats, or both? Or, as Garrett explains, do you prefer boneless chicken tenders? Which sauces best complement the chicken in this case?

All of these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

